PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.51. 1,880,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,957,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

