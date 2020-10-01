PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 5.6%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 137,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 164,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,371,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 1,193.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

