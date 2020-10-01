PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 308,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 439,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.