Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $3,847,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,897,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,882,215.01.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00.
PINS traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,602,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,382. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
