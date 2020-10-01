Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,882,215.01.

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00.

PINS traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,602,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,382. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

