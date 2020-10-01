Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $67,105.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 617,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

