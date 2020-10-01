Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PIPR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $87.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $295.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.29 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

