PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.59 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 255,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

