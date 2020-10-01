Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,897. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,596.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.