Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 84,000 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $2,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,477.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Peter Anevski sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $2,288,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Peter Anevski sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $2,216,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $342,022.68.

On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60.

On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.

Progyny stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 774,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.11. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

