Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 84,000 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $2,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,477.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 28th, Peter Anevski sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $2,288,800.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,600.00.
- On Friday, August 14th, Peter Anevski sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $2,216,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Peter Anevski sold 11,378 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $342,022.68.
- On Monday, July 13th, Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $691,835.60.
- On Friday, July 10th, Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $123,098.80.
Progyny stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 774,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.11. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
