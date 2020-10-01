Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum Sells 9,005 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 774,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progyny by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
