Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum Sells 9,005 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 774,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progyny by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.