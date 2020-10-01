Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00640460 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00029091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.70 or 0.04688965 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

