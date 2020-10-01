RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Down 34.2% in September

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RMED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,405. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

