RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Down 7.6%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 7,045,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,235,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.17.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. Analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

