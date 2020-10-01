RealChain Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. RealChain has a total market cap of $118,549.24 and approximately $12,915.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. Over the last week, RealChain has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.59 or 0.05413349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009441 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,225,273 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

