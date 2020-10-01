Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Down 5.7%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.98. 560,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 435,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.