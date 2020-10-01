ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and C-Patex. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,649.98 or 1.00391196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00640819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.01219972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00111708 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.