Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN) Shares Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc (CVE:REN) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and a PE ratio of -17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

About Renaissance Gold (CVE:REN)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

