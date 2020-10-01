Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

QSR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 3,000,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

