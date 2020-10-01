Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 5.1%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 6,722,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,970,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,452,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,898,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 909,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,334 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

