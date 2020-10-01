Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 5.1%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 6,722,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,970,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,452,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,898,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 909,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,334 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.