Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 37,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

