Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 943,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.48. 246,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $176.08.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock worth $2,272,862 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $30,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.