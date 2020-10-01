Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 3,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

