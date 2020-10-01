Shoe Carnival, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.
Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Shares of SCVL opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
