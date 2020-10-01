Shoe Carnival, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

