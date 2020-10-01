Short Interest in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Declines By 14.8%

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 745,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

