Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 44.8%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 797,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 393,955 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 29,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.