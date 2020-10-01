Short Interest in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Declines By 25.0%

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 314,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.