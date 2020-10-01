Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Drops By 30.1%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after buying an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 543,966 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,475,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 6,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,757. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

