Short Interest in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Declines By 23.8%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 847,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,205. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

