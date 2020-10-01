Short Interest in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Rises By 67.9%

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,796,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter worth $18,537,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $14,279,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in China Mobile by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.