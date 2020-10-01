Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rises By 30.4%

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 311,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

