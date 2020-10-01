Short Interest in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Grows By 56.7%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

