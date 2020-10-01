Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Rises By 20.3%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,058. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 94,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 175,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

