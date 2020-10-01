Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Expands By 36.2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 523,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.11.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.30%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

