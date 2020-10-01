Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 33.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.0 days.
GBERF traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.00. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.68. Geberit has a one year low of $395.67 and a one year high of $597.06.
About Geberit
