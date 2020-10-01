Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 33.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.0 days.

GBERF traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.00. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.68. Geberit has a one year low of $395.67 and a one year high of $597.06.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

