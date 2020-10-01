Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Declines By 22.6%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,670. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

