Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declines By 14.6%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 405,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

