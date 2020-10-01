Short Interest in Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Decreases By 33.0%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

HRIBF remained flat at $$54.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.16. Horiba has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

