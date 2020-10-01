Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Drops By 24.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HYHDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,941. Hydro66 has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Get Hydro66 alerts:

Hydro66 Company Profile

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.