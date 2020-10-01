Short Interest in IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Expands By 68.3%

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of IMPUY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

