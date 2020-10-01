Short Interest in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 50.3%

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 144,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 115,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

