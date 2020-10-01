Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 51.8%

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMTUY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KMTUY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 254,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

