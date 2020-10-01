Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Decreases By 23.0%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LMRK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 77,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $232.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

