Short Interest in Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Declines By 30.1%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.

LNXSF stock remained flat at $$58.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Lanxess has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

