Short Interest in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 29.5%

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LVMUY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 157,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

