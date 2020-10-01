Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Decreases By 21.7%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.89.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.97. 171,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,172. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.75. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

