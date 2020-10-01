Short Interest in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Grows By 35.8%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,200 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 614,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 223,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,656. The company has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

