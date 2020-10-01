Short Interest in NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 19.5%

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NASDAQ:MYSZ in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 157,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative return on equity of 227.45% and a negative net margin of 6,029.21%.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

