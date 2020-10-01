Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Grows By 46.1%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

NHTC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,458. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

