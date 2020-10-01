Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 33.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CPPMF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 74,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,390. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC upped their price objective on Nevada Copper from $0.80 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nevada Copper from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

