Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 28.7%

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,338. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 58.4% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.